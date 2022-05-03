ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Film rights of Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller ‘One Indian Girl’ acquired by Sony Pictures

NewsWire
0
2

Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired film adaptation rights to author Chetan Bhagat’s 2016 acclaimed novel ‘One Indian Girl’.

Bhagat’s book revolves around an Indian girl who is intelligent and successful and finds it difficult to find love.

Bhagat said: “It is always exciting when a story you have written is interpreted cinematically.”

“The fact that Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights to ‘One Indian Girl’ is particularly promising because this is the studio behind some of the biggest films of our times and I cannot wait to begin this exciting journey with this energetic team. This story has both a national and international appeal and I cannot wait to see it on the big screen.”

Previous film adaptations on his book’s include the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, ‘2 States’ and the award-winning hit ‘Kai Po Che’.

“As the film market continues to boom in India, we’re continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective, and we’re thrilled to adapt and produce Chetan Bhagat’s book for the big screen,” said Shebnem Askin, Co-Head of Sony Pictures International Productions.

Sony Pictures International Productions, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.

20220503-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Javed Akhtar pens special lines for ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ on its...

    Aman Verma to star in new web show ‘Roohaniyat’

    Twist in tale as Bihar marriages fall apart

    Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz speak about reasons for doing ‘Waah Zindagi’