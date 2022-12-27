ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torturous’ for Jake Gyllenhaal

Filming intimate scenes is anything but a cakewalk and Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal’s experience is a testimony to it.

The actor has revealed he felt “awkward” while filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston, describing the whole experience as “torture”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actors starred alongside one another in the 2002 comedy ‘The Good Girl’, which follows two lovers who are bored in their dead-end jobs and end up embarking on an affair. Forty-two-year-old Jake admitted that he had a huge crush on Jennifer, 53, which made it difficult to film sex scenes with her.

“It was torture, yes it was, but it was also not torture. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both,” Jake joked during an appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Explaining his embarrassment, Jake said: “Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching. That doesn’t turn me on.”

He added: “Most of the time, it’s oddly mechanical, right? And also it’s a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera. It’s one of those like a fight scene, you gotta choreograph those things and I always have tried.”

Jake then told presenter Howard that Jennifer had suggested they use a pillow to help them feel more comfortable during the bedroom scenes.

