ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini’s retrospective from Nov 2-9 at IHC

NewsWire
0
0

The Italian Embassy Cultural Centre will host a week-long Pier Paolo Pasolini retrospective in collaboration with the India Habitat Centre (IHC) from November 2-9, where seven of his best-known films (six feature films and one short film) will be screened.

The year 2022 marks the centenary year of the great cultural Italian personality Pasolini. A poet, writer, director, screenwriter, playwright and columnist, he is considered one of the greatest Italian artists and intellectuals of the twentieth century. He was outstanding in many areas. However, he contributed majorly as a filmmaker, painter, novelist, linguist, translator and essayist. A keen observer of the society’s transformation post World War II until the mid-1970s, he was critical towards the rising Italian consumer society. He started his film career as a screenwriter and famously collaborated on master Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini’s film “Nights of Cabiria”.

The retrospective will be presented by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan who will also be introducing Pasolini to the audiences while touching upon the importance of his cinema.

Sharing his thoughts on the filmmaker’s legacy, Dr. Andrea Baldi, Director, Italian Embassy Cultural Centre said: “Pasolini was one of the most brilliant Italian intellectuals of the 20th century. Celebrating Pasolini now is paying tribute to his capability of understanding where humanity was going and a way to say — ‘We must stop and think where we are going.’ This is the reason, we decided to start the screening with his short film ‘Sana’a’s Walls’ wherein he explains clearly his position towards the changes brought about by the human race. We will start on November 2, the day, in 1975, when he was killed outside Rome.”

20221024-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remo D’Souza beats Raghav Juyal in push-ups challenge on ‘Dance+ 6’

    OTT actors urge fans to opt for ‘safe’ Holi this year

    Mumbai square named after music legend Hemant Kumar on his 102nd...

    Sushanth: I hope to make a mark of my own through...