ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Filmmaking is not a simple job,’ says actress Laila

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Laila, who made a comeback in cinema with director P. S. Mithran’s recently released superhit film ‘Sardar’, has shared on social media a behind-the-scenes video from the film in which she gets killed.

Laila, who plays a character that gets killed in the film, posted the video of a man forcing her head into a tank full of water, with her hands tied behind her back.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “Special behind the scenes of ‘Sardar’. Film making is not a simple or easy job.”

Director P. S. Mithran does it with ease. Of course, director of photography George sets the mood with his lighting and special angles and effects. Stunt master Dhilip added the spice, but editor Ruban really made magic with his editing skills! Praveen Raja’s costumes were just all underwater. This is a very raw footage. Enjoy the Behind the Camera!”

Director Mithran himself reacted to the video and wrote: “And this was your Day 1.”

Laila responded with a laugh: “My sweetheart director insisted on doing this to me on Day 1 of the shoot.”

The film, which has gone on to become a superhit, will now have a sequel with Karthi playing a spy in the second part as well.

20221105-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shiv Sathish, Deepika elated as ‘Chithiram Pesuthadi’ set to hit century

    Nawaz recalls favourite ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ scene: ‘I was under-confident’

    Ishan Mishra gets candid about his role in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

    ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant requests Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma to train her