Somnath Bag from West Bengal was awarded the first prize for his film on Biogas/Gobardhan and Lumlang Warjri of Meghalaya was felicitated with the second prize for his film on the theme of Biodegradable Waste Management at an event of the Ministry of Jal Shakti here on Thursday.

The duo won the awards from among 4,000 entries.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated the winners of the National Short Films competition on ODF Plus/ Swachhata at the event ‘Swachhata Filmon ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Congratulating all the participants for showing their enthusiasm in joining this JanAndolan for achieving the ODF Plus goal, Shekhawat highlighted the importance of access to safe sanitation facilities in terms of social, economic and health benefits to rural community members especially the vulnerable and marginalized community.

The competition was held earlier this year by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The DDWS, under Phase 2 of Swachcha Bharat Mission – Grameen (SBMG), had launched the national level short films competition aSwachhata Filmon ka Amrit Mahotsava’ as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations for promoting mass awareness on ODF Plus components. The entries were invited between April and August.

Secretary, Jal Shakti, Pankaj Kumar and Additional Secretary, DDWS, Arun Baroka were among those present along with other senior DDWS officials.

