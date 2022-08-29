INDIA

Final assault required to march towards terror free J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh while chairing a high-level crime review meeting here on Tuesday said more efforts need to be put in to consolidate peace and stability in the union territory.

Addressing a meeting of senior police officers, the DGP said that with the joint efforts of police and other security forces, “we have reduced number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said: “A strategically planned final assault is required to march towards a terror free Jammu and Kashmir.”

Saying the security situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has shown marked improvement during the past three years, the senior police officer said the bandh call culture in Kashmir has almost ended completely.

“He directed the officers to increase the area domination particularly in border areas to restrict the terror activities,” a police statement said.

The DGP stressed for going all out to demolish the terror eco system which he said is providing oxygen to the terror ranks.

“He said that investigators have to equip themselves with best investigation skills and take each and every necessary measure to ensure conviction of UAPA, Narco and other sensitive cases in the court of law. Stressing for meticulous follow-up of each case, he directed for placing one officer at every district headquarters for result oriented investigation,” the statement noted.

“The DGP directed the officers to dispose of the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity in the shortest possible time. Stressing for intensified war on drugs, the DGP said that it not only affects our younger generation but major amount of terror funds is being generated from narcotics trafficking,” it added.

20220829-212403

