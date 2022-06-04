ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Final autopsy report cites ‘myocardial infarction’ as reason for KK’s death

NewsWire
0
0

The final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was handed over to the Kolkata Police on Saturday.

Both the reports cited ‘myocardial infarction’ as the cause of the singer’s death.

As per the final post-mortem report, cholesterol accumulation narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which affected the pumping of blood by the heart. There were blockages in the coronary artery as well.

Sources in Kolkata Police said that they had taken up the investigation by filing an FIR relating to unnatural death.

“But after the preliminary and final pos-mortem reports, as well as the chemical analysis report, the theory of unnatural death can be ruled out now,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

In what turned to be his final show at the Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening, KK had complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to take rest.

Doctors feel that those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger, which those present there, including KK himself, might have ignored.

Had KK insisted on concluding the performance and rushed to a nearby hospital, there could have been a possibility of avoiding the unfortunate end.

There are also reports that due to overcrowding of the auditorium, which was filled almost double the seating capacity, the air-conditioning machines lost much of their cooling effects, resulting in suffocation.

In fact, while performing, KK himself was insisting on switching off the spotlights and was also seen using towels to wipe the sweat.

20220604-211804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Balance key to mitigate health costs of binge streaming: Experts

    There will never be another Puneeth: Telugu star Sidharth

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal: We intend to bring out...

    Tina Philip replaces Pooja Banerjee in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’