A final settlement agreement, the largest in Canada’s history, has been signed on compensation for the First Nations children and families who suffered because of the discriminatory underfunding of services.

Indigenous Services Canada said that the next step is to bring the final settlement agreement, valued at C$20 billion ($16 billion), to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal asking for the latter’s confirmation that the settlement satisfies its orders on compensation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The final settlement agreement will then be brought to the Federal Court of Canada for approval.

If approved, the process to implement the settlement will begin.

After the agreement is approved by the Federal Court and the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the groups eligible for compensation will include children who were removed from their homes under the First Nations Child and Family Services program between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022; children who were impacted by the government’s narrow definition of Jordan’s Principle between December 12, 2007 and November 2, 2017; children who did not receive or were delayed in receiving an essential public service or product between April 1, 1991 and Decembers 11, 2007; as well as caregiving parents or caregiving grandparents of the children.

Since announcing agreements-in-principle in January, the Canadian government, the Assembly of First Nations and counsel representing the plaintiffs in the Moushoom and Trout class actions have worked collaboratively over the past six months to reach this final agreement.

