After three months, the decks have been cleared for two trailer lorries carrying huge equipment for a multinational food and beverage company, which was stopped in the outskirts of Kozhikode from moving forward on the Ghat road to Wayanad on September 10.

The 16-ft wide and 20-ft tall lorries came from Chennai and was bound for the MNC’s factory at Nanjangud in Karnataka, but was prevented as this ghat road has huge traffic movement.

With talks remained inconclusive, a local committee was formed to work out its onward movement and finally after numerous rounds of talks, the Kozhikode district administration agreed and the company was asked to deposit a sum of Rs two million, in case of any damage caused.

It was agreed that the money will be refunded once the two vehicles clear out of the ghat road.

The Kozhikode district administration has asked that the lorries can start moving from 11 p.m on Wednesday and ensure that it covers the nine hair pin bends and reaches the Wayanad district latest by 5 a.m on Thursday morning.

During this period, barring ambulances no other vehicles will be allowed to ply on this ghat road.

A member of the committee said the average time taken for a vehicle to cover this distance will take an hour, but given the size and the load of the two trailer lorries it should take around two and a half hours.

“All arrangements are in place and the Kerala State Electricity Board officials will ensure that they remove their lines at places where the height is low. Following these two trailers would be two lift cranes, a vehicle fitted with lights, ambulances and heavy earth moving equipment vehicles. We are confident things will go smoothly,” said the committee member.

The trailer lorries has machines imported from South Korea and is to be used for manufacturing milk powder and chocolate powder.

20221222-145003