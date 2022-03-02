HEALTH

Finally Kerala sees flattening of the Covid curve

The figures of the daily new Covid cases in Kerala indicate the flattening of the Covid curve, as on Wednesday 2,373 people turned positive, while the test positivity rate stood at 6.45 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While 5,525 people turned negative, the total number of active cases has come down to 21,664, of which 8.2 per cent were being treated at hospitals.

There were 7 Covid deaths taking the total death toll in the state to 65,597.

On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.31 crore) have taken both the doses.

Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 77 per cent (11.85 lakh) have been given one dose, while 35 per cent (5.33 lakh) have now received their second dose also.

