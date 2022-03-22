The 2022 National Poker Series India (NPS) will host the final tables of its three marquee tournaments from March 23-25 at the Majestic Pride Casino in Goa. The series which began on March 6 has attracted more than 96,000 entries.

“While the overall series has already surpassed 2021’s numbers of over 83,000 entries, the NPS Main Event individually has recorded a huge turnout with a total of 6202 entries while the Golden Rush tournament was once again the most played event with nearly 15,000 entries,” the organisers said in a release.

The top five states that emerged with the most medals in the tournament so far are — Maharashtra (2588 entries), New Delhi (2176 entries), Rajasthan (1284 entries), Uttar Pradesh (1441 entries) and Haryana (1071 entries).

Heading into the final tables in Goa, Shagun Jain from Jaipur has already won four gold and two silver medals, Rohit Begwani from Churu, Rajasthan has won four gold medals, and Dhaval Doshi from Mumbai has won one gold and three silver medals.

They have emerged as top-three podium finishers so far and are likely to emerge as the NPS Podium winners who will get a chance to represent India at the world’s biggest poker stage in Las Vegas, USA.

20220322-220603