Amid hectic parleys with her counterparts of G20 nations on the eve of the two-day Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which commences in Bengaluru from Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met European Union Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

Both the leaders discussed the agenda items under G20’s India Presidency.

They further deliberated on global economic issues, including India’s G20 priorities of global debt vulnerabilities, climate finance, and global health.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on global food and fertiliser insecurity.

Gentiloni expressed support for India’s G20 Presidency agenda.

The two-day FMCBG meeting is set to begin on Friday, which would be presided over by Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

