Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met visiting US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo and discussed India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency in 2023 and issues related to the global financial sector.

Both the leaders also discussed areas of mutual cooperation towards enhancing India-US partnership.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr @wallyadeyemo, Deputy Treasury Secretary, USA, in New Delhi, today. The two sides exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues,” a Finance Ministry tweet read.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership,a another tweet from the ministry said.

India is to assume the presidency of G-20 in September 2023.

Adeyemo had earlier met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed international economic developments as well as the India-US economic and financial partnership with him.

