Finance Minister takes swipe at Trinamool MP Moitra’s ‘Who is Pappu now’ jibe

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took a jibe at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Lok the Sabha, asking her to look for a “Pappu” in her own backyard.

The comment came when during the course of her reply to the discussion on demands for grants, Sitharaman gave a lengthy rebuttal to Moitra’s Tuesday’s comments.

On Tuesday, while participating in the discussion on demands for grants, the firebrand Trinamool MP, while questioning the economic policies of the government, had quipped “Who is Pappu now?”

Sitharaman, on her part, on Wednesday pointed out how West Bengal had boycotted various Central government schemes.

“Talking about macro-economy, economic fundamentals and so on, honourable member Mahua Moitra said about where one should find pappu, who is the Pappu, where is the Pappu and so on. Actually, it is either West Bengal. So, all the macro-economic fundamentals were being questioned. There were questions of, ‘where is the Pappu?, who is the Pappu?’ Actually, if only the honourable member looks back into her own backyard, she will find Pappu in West Bengal,” she responded.

Sitharaman further said: “There is no doubt about it. Where there is a wonderful scheme which can benefit common people, West Bengal sits over it. It does not distribute it. You do not need to search anywhere else for Pappu.”

