Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the financial technology or fintech industry to build trust and engage more with the government.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF) virtually, Sitharaman said that distances should be bridged and greater engagement should be ensured between regulators, industry and the government.

She said that distances bring distrust and therefore greater engagement with the government will help in discussions and exchange of ideas.

The Finance Minister added that the Prime Minister, Union ministers and government think-tank Niti Aayog are available all the time for consultations and discussions.

Sitharaman made these observations while responding to questions posed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Global Fintech Fest’s advisory board.

