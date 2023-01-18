INDIA

Finance Ministry contractual employee nabbed for leaking secret docs

A contractual employee in the Finace Ministry was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for leaking classified data to foreign countries, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit, who worked as a data entry operator with the ministry.

According to police, Sumit was arrested on Tuesday for espionage activities in lieu of money and during search, a mobile phone which was used by him to share secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession.

“A case under section 3/9 of the Official Secrets Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station and further investigation is going on,” said the official.

