The Finance Ministry on Tuesday took cognisance of the technical glitches being faced by the companies while filing incorporation documents on the newly-launched MCA21 V3 portal, saying that the Corporate Affairs Ministry is working in cooperation with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and consultants Ernst & Young to resolve the matter on priority.

“Many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing, since the launch (23rd January 2023) of the new forms under Version 3. @MCA21India has been working along with @theicai, @icsi_cs, @LTIMindtreeOFCL and consultants (EY @EY_India and NISG @NISGsmartgov) to solve the matter expeditiously,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet.

The Finance Minister’s office responded to the matter after the Corporate Affairs Ministry earlier in the day undertook a review of the matter.

The Corporate Affairs ministry has been directed by the Finance Minister’s office to form a special team to address public grievances on priority. The Corporate Affairs Department has also been asked to monitor the matter on a daily basis.

Ever since the MCA21 V3 (version 3) portal was launched on January 23, several entities have been facing issues while filing incorporation documents on it. The portal is used by companies for making regulatory filings like PAS-3, which are needed to be filed before they can use funds raised from investors.

Even new entities are learnt to be facing issues with the portal.

The government had transitioned to V3 from V2 on January 23 and ever since then both listed as well as unlisted companies have been facing technical glitches while filing regulatory documents.

