Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Thursday interacted with G20 Troika Members Indonesia and Brazil as well as co-chairs of G20 working groups, to finalise a roadmap on holding consultations on G20 Finance Track for 2023.

India has assumed presidency of G20 Thursday onwards.

G20 Finance Track discusses global economic and financial issues through meetings of finance ministers and Central Bank Governors, their deputies and various working group level meetings.

The work areas include monitoring of global economic outlook and risks, reforms for international financial architecture, international taxation, financing quality infrastructure, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, financial sector reforms and financing for global health.

