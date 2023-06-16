BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Finance Ministry officials meet Moody’s executives, apprise them of economic measures

Senior Finance Ministry officials on Friday met rating agency Moody’s executives and are said to have apprised them about various economic measures and efforts made to curb inflationary pressures.

According to official sources, top Finance Ministry officials were present in the meeting.

Moody’s has retained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of “Baa3” with a “stable” outlook.

The Finance Ministry officials are said to have highlighted various measures initiated by the government to push economic reforms, during the meeting with Moody’s executives, sources said.

Moody’s officials, on their part, are said to have taken note of their inputs, sources said.

On June 15, Moody’s had said the key determinant of India’s fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability and projected a downward trend for the debt burden.

Meanwhile, sources later pointed out that these meetings happen every year.

It is a forum where the government explains its assessment of the economy, which helps these credit agencies to assess countries, sources added.

