Senior Finance Ministry officials on Friday met the executives of rating agency Moody’s seeking an upgraded rating on the back of a positive economic outlook and efforts to curb inflationary pressures.

The Finance Ministry officials were led by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Sources said that India has asked Moody’s executives as to how “Indonesia had a higher rating than India?”

Moody’s has retained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of ‘Baa3’ with a ‘stable’ outlook.

Sources said that the Finance Ministry officials highlighted the various measures initiated by the government to push economic reforms.

Moody’s officials are said to have taken note of their inputs, sources said.

On June 15, Moody’s had said the key determinant of India’s fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability, as it projected a downward trend for the debt burden.

