Financial indebtedness of educational institutes social scourge: Punjab CM

Describing the financial indebtedness of educational institutions as a social scourge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said educational institutions will not face any dearth of funds so that none is deprived of the opportunity to get quality education.

Addressing teachers and students of the university on the occasion of the 62nd foundation day of Punjabi University here, the Chief Minister said it is the primary duty of the government to provide educational opportunities and it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that his government is doing this work efficiently.

Mann said the government is constantly striving to raise the standard of education by providing maximum support to educational institutions.

While congratulating on the foundation day of the university, which made an important contribution in promoting Punjab and Punjabi, the Chief Minister said: “This university is the pride of Punjab and Punjabi mother tongue.”

He said this premier education institute is also called the ‘Heart of Malwa’.

“I had guaranteed to free this university from debt burden to restore the pride and pristine glory of this reputed university imparting higher education in northern India and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.”

The Chief Minister said on the occasion of the foundation day he was delighted to share that in this year’s budget, the government has earmarked a grant of Rs 30 crore to the university every month.

“I sincerely hope that this university will achieve great success in the field of higher education after came out from financial constraints,” he added.

