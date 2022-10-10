Australia T20I skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed he will return as opener in the two remaining T20Is against England and the ICC T20 World Cup at home, following the 35-year-old dropping to No.4 in a couple of matches to give young allrounder Cameron Green a few opportunities at the top.

The 23-year-old Green, did impress in the away series against India, slamming two half-centuries but he has since failed to notch impressive scores in the two-match series against the West Indies and the opening tie of the three-match series against England on Sunday. The tall allrounder could only manage a single as Australia lost the match by eight runs in Perth on Sunday.

Finch said Green was given the opportunity to open the batting to prepare the team for any exigency that might arise during the T20 World Cup.

“We’re going to keep trying things. I’m going to go back to the top for the next game, which was always the plan,” Finch told Fox Cricket ahead of the second and third T20Is against England in Canberra this week.

“We’d get to the first two (T20s against West Indies) and then this game, then I’d go back to the top as preparation for the World Cup. It was just about giving ‘Greeny’ (Green) an opportunity at the top and to keep trying things. After this little burst, especially (with) guys coming off a lot of injuries as well… you have to be prepared,” added Finch.

“So just trying to get as many games into Greeny in case he has to be called into the squad,” said Finch.

While Green is not in the 15-member Australia squad for the T20 World Cup, there has been speculation of late he could be a late inclusion.

20221010-101402