New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANSlife) Actress Mithila Palkar began her acting career in 2014 and has since starred in a wide range of films and web series, including Chopsticks (a Netflix Original film) and Karwaan. She became well-known because to her parts in the well-liked web series Little Things and Girl in the City. She is a well-known vocalist as well. In 2016, a YouTube video of her singing the well-known Marathi song Hi Chal Turu Turu in the cup song style went viral and had more than 6 million views.

Mithila has joined Plum, India’s first 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free beauty and personal care line, as their brand ambassador. She will be featured in significant Plum ads across digital media.

Plum, one of the BPC companies with the greatest online growth, has also made a name for itself in the retail sector. In addition to being one of the top brands on important e-commerce sites; the brand is currently offered in over 250 Indian towns and cities through over 900 assisted retail outlets and over 10,000 unassisted outlets, with the latter number increasing month over month. The company most recently took home the Best Vegan Cosmetics honour from PETA India’s Vegan Fashion Awards.

Commenting on the announcement, Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum said, “Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today. So, onboarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. She reflects the brand’s values of being honest and real. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally associate with our brand and love using our products. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be comfortable in their skincare and beauty choices and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as the face of Plum.”

On being the brand’s first ambassador, actress Mithila Palkar shares, “I’m really excited to be the face of a brand like Plum that believes in spreading so much goodness around the world. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare. I am truly glad to be associated with them.”

Mithila Palkar while speaking with IANSlife

What does skincare mean to you? What made you dwell deep into the subject?

Mithila: If I’m being honest, I did not take skin care seriously until my skin started acting up. As I built and followed my skincare routine, it started to feel less like a chore and more like a self-love ritual. Now I look forward to those quiet moments every morning and night, where I am simply at one with myself, caring for my skin, so I can look and feel my best!

Your tips for a quick skin healthy DIY formulation.

Mithila: I believe in eating all the healthy ingredients in my kitchen rather than putting them on my face. Having said that, I do have a quick fix for my skin! I make sure to always have plum’s aloe vera gel at hand just because of how versatile it is. When I’ve been shooting in the sun all day, I use it as a soothing mask; if my eyes feel a bit tired, I use it under my eyes to soothe puffiness and I also use it as a spot treatment if my skin feels irritated in a certain area. Sometimes, I even use it to keep my eyebrows and flyaways in place.

The essential element here is to really find a good balance of natural ingredients and the products that suit your skin type. This very balance is what has worked for me over the years to keep my skin healthy & happy!

Tell us about your go-to skincare regimen.

Mithila: My skin has been loving Plum’s Vitamin C range lately. I start off by cleansing my skin with their Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash, followed by a few spritzes of the Vitamin C Toner for an instant pick-me-up. After it dries down, I go in with a few drops of the 15 percent Vitamin C Face Serum. Once the serum sinks into my skin, which is quick, I seal it all in with the Vitamin C Moisturizer. Of course, I round this off with a sunscreen and I’m all set to take on the day!

A beauty/skincare product that has been an absolute game changer for you.

Mithila: I would have to say Plum’s 15 per cent Vitamin C Face Serum. After just a couple of weeks of using it regularly, I noticed it was giving my skin a major glow-boost. But not just that, a few dark spots that I had were also gradually starting to fade. Now I don’t go a day without it! I also firmly believe that there’s more to healthy skin than just the products one uses. I also attribute my glow to the workouts I get in every morning, my balanced diet, and the fact that I’m so particular about staying hydrated through the day.

