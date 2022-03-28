Lakme Fashion Week is India’s biggest fashion event. A bi-annual event, this year it was back to its original full form with live shows, the big change being the venue. For years now, Mumbai has been the hub for Lakme Fashion Week but this year, the event was held for the first time in India’s capital city, New Delhi.

Lakme Fashion Week has the who’s who of the designer world showcasing their very best designs in a glittery event encompassing 5 days.

Over the last few years ace designers have often used Bollywood celebrities as show stoppers instead of supermodels. This year, too the trend continued with some Bollywood celebrities walking the ramp for various shows.

Yet to debut in movies, Shanaya Kapoor and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made a Fashion Week debut this year as they walked the ramp as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse collection.

Shanaya wore a blue sequinned body fitting gown with cut outs at the waist while Siddhant wore printed pants, a black shirt and printed overcoat.

‘Bachchan Pandey’ actress Kriti Sanon became Showstopper for famous designer Tarun Tahiliani and sizzled in an all-black ensemble. She wore a long-fitted skirt with a sleeveless bodice top.

‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut too walked the ramp for Khadi India and she rocked a white khadi saree with an eye-catching emerald necklace.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was showstopper for Punit Balana’s bridal collection that he dubbed ‘Lakshmi’. She wore a red lehenga and choli and managed to look traditional and modern all at the same time.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor also walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao. She too wore a lehenga but an eclectic one in muted multi colours. The lehenga looked even more stunning as Mira left her neck and hands unadorned and her hair too was swept back in a wet look.

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem became showstopper for Studio Two Point Two in a stylish orange and lavender blazer dress with yellow knee length boots.

As always, the Lakme Fashion Week brought out the best of India’s fashion and the Bollywood celebrities who walked the ramp just added the final touch of glitz to one of India’s most glamourous event.