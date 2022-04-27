INDIA

Find permanent solution to landfill fire: Manoj Tiwari to Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
2

A day after fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kjeriwal to call a meeting of all government and civic agencies to find out a permanent solution to the recurring problem.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Tiwari said, “Let’s not just fix the responsibility for the problems associated with landfill sites and fires there but also find a permanent solution to this health hazard.”

He said the pollution level in Delhi is already bad, which is worsening day by day, adding that the fire at the Bhalswa garbage dump has produced a lot of toxic smoke which is choking people in the nearby areas. Even a school in the area had to be shut due to the rising pollution level caused by the thick black smoke emanating from the Bhalswa landfill site.

“It is a matter of concern. We all must stop the blame game and do some positive work for Delhi and its people. Being the Chief Minister, you should call an urgent meeting of all the stakeholders,” he wrote.

“You are the Chief Minister who can call all the stakeholders along with the Members of Parliament from Delhi to look into the issues related to garbage dumps in the city, in view of health hazards faced by the Delhiites due to recurring incidents of fire. I anticipate a quick and positive response from you keeping in mind the interests of the people of the city,” Tiwari added.

20220427-212804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patiala royal scion Amarinder Singh owes loan of Rs 2 crore

    LS likely to approve Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22

    India’s forex reserves plunged by over $9.6 bn, steepest dip in...

    CBI probes after CBDT complaint of fraudulent income tax refunds of...