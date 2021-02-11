Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the senior officials to improve the state’s revenue sources so that they can fund Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes as promised in the YSRCP’s manifesto.

Reddy instructed officials to expedite mining works, acquired by APMDC in Brahmhadiha coal block in Jharkhand, Suliyari in Madhya Pradesh and Madanpur South Coal Mines in Chhattisgarh in the stipulated time.

“Focus on high revenue mining activities and expedite the works related to silica sand by coordinating with APIIC,” said the Chief Minister.

In his instructions to the Forest department, Reddy told the officials to procure permission from the central government to sell the red sanders stocks lying in the state.

He told the forest officials to take steps on a war footing to get the work done with transparency, without room for corruption.

“Officials should focus on revenue generating sources for the state, conduct regular reviews on these and prepare estimates from time to time,” said Reddy.

The Chief Minister also directed the state officials to be prepared with the necessary plans for increasing the revenue sources but without building pressure on people.

Andhra is running several welfare schemes such as Nadu – Nedu, Goru Mudda, Amma Vodi, Kapu Nestam and others.

–IANS

sth/sdr/