New Delhi, June 21 (IANSlife) Celebrated annually on the 21st of June during the Summer Solstice, International Yoga Day makes for an occasion for one to pause, take in a deep breath and become one with ourselves. Recognised the world over as a spiritual and physical form of movement that is pursued by not only those practicing a lifestyle focused on wellness, but also by those on the lookout for a restorative workout it serves as a reminder to take a break from our on-the-go lives and look inwards. Here are some incredible Airbnb properties amid nature, overlooking scenic views where you can perfect your asanas and find your zen!

Unwind amidst nature at The Gokulam Guest House – Bhadra Room, Mysuru, Karnataka

Hosted by Superhost Ajith, an avid yoga lover and on a mission to make the planet greener, the Bhadra Room at the Gokulam Guest House offers a space that features minimal and clean interiors and lush green outdoors. Wake up to the chirping of birds, practice yoga on the terrace next to a koi pond overlooking the rising morning sun, walk barefoot in the garden, unwind with a book on the swing, or listen to your favourite music track lying on the hammock in the soothing space of a bamboo gazebo or the relaxation options are endless.

3-Bedroom Cabin on a Hill Near Pawna Lake, Mahagaon, Maharashtra

Who wouldn’t want to live in a spacious cabin on a hill with an expansive valley view!? Kick back and relax in this calm, stylish space, away from the chaos of city life. Pull out your yoga mat against the infinity pool or the private garden as you make way for a mindful practice against the sun rising above the mountains.

Take in the picturesque views at the Aloha Ganga View Room, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Famed for its spiritual legacy, a yoga session in Rishikesh is inevitable. Facing gorgeous views of the Ganga, the Aloha Room offers guests access to an evening Ganga Aarti by the infinity pool, making this property perfect for yogis, seekers, meditation students, nature lovers, and solo travelers.

Immerse yourself at the Sambodhi Yoga Retreat, Alappuzha, Kerala

With a Host who describes himself as a travel, yoga, and music enthusiast, the Sambodhi Yoga Retreat  is surrounded by a pristine lush green coconut grove just in front of a quiet and serene secluded beach. Next to the Alleppey beach, the organised Yoga-Zen retreats and meditation classes couldn’t be more perfect against the Southern sea. Complete with traditional Kerala cottages and a candle night dinner to end a long day of yoga sessions, the retreat is an incredible option to transform your mind, body, and soul.

Rejuvenate at the Eco Yoga Retreat, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Immerse yourself in the essence of Rishikesh Valley, surrounded by centuries-old Himalayan forests. Apart from your yoga practice, you can also embark upon exhilarating river rafting experiences and invigorating treks, while also indulging in soothing massages, organic cuisine, and more. Allow yourself to be fully relaxed, rejuvenated, and recharged, both mentally and physically, as you delve into the offerings that nourish your mind and body.

Heal your mind and body at the Maatre Yoga retreat, in Marchula, Uttarakhand

The Maatre Yoga retreat is a tranquil haven where you can immerse yourself in the serene surroundings of wildlife and jungles of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. Whether you seek healing and rejuvenation through transformative yoga or simply desire a short leisure stay to unwind and find inner peace, the Hosts have tailored experiences perfect for you. Complete with multi-cuisine options that nourish your body and soul, the Maatre Yoga retreat is the place to be to unwind from your hectic schedule and discover solace within.

Enjoy the perfect Yoga holiday at the Yoga Center, Parra, Goa

At the Yoga center in Parra, you can bask in the beauty of Goan village life and experience the peacefulness, while still being conveniently close to the stunning beaches of the Arabian Sea. The rooms feature elegant wood flooring that adds a touch of natural warmth. When you’re not practicing yoga, take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool or find solace in the lush tropical gardens, perfect for connecting with fellow guests or enjoying some blissful solitude.

