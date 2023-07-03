INDIA

Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’: Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who is counted among the most stylish actors of the television industry, is all geared up for his new show ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’.

The actor was seen attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, where he also spoke about his new show.

Talking about his show, he said: “We started shooting for the show in Varanasi on the day of Ganga Dussehra. It is a very auspicious day and my first shot was also dipping in the holy waters of River Ganga. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of all this”.

“The promo of the show was loved by everyone. It was also shot very nicely and I was very happy with the results. We were overwhelmed with the comments received. Now we have fingers crossed for the show . I hope it does really well and people like it,” he added.

Show ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ is a romantic drama which is a spin off series of ‘Pyaar ka Pehla naam: Radha Mohan’. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti, respectively.

It will premiere on July 3 on ZeeTV and digitally stream on ZEE5.

Besides this, the actor is also making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which is releasing on July 28.

2023070333383

