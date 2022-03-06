ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Finished composing music for 2-3 songs for ‘Vaadivaasal’: GV Prakash

By NewsWire
0
0

Actor and music director G.V. Prakash has disclosed that he has finished scoring music for two to three songs for director Vetri Maran’s eagerly awaited entertainer ‘Vaadivaasal’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

Music director G V Prakash, while answering a question posed by a fan during a chat session on Twitter, made the disclosure.

Pointing out that his combination with director Vetri Maran has been the most successful, the music director said, “We are now working on ‘Vaadivaasal’. We have already finished composing two – three songs. The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music. ‘Vaadivaasal’s album will be a rustic and native score.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran will be working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel ‘Vaadivaasal’, written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. ‘Vaadivaasal’ was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

20220306-121402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.