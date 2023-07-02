INDIA

Finland assumes presidency of Council of Baltic Sea states

Finland has officially assumed the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) starting from July 1, 2023, for a term of one year, the Finnish government announced in a press statement.

Taking over from Germany, Finland aims to focus on comprehensive security, crisis preparedness, and resilience as the key themes of its presidency, according to the press release.

The presidency programme emphasises three longstanding and interconnected priorities: creating a safe and secure region, promoting a sustainable and prosperous region, and fostering regional identity, it added on Saturday.

To ensure the CBSS can effectively address the evolving circumstances in the region and operate efficiently, the Finnish government’s presidency programme outlines the objective of finalising and implementing the reforms agreed upon during the German presidency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Established in 1992, the CBSS serves as an intergovernmental organisation that promotes cooperation among the states in the Baltic Sea region. Its members are the Nordic countries, the Baltic states, Germany, Poland, and the EU.

