Finland has announced it would temporarily close its consulate office in Petrozavodsk, Russia.

According to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the decision comes after a significant decrease in the office’s core tasks, although it may reopen later if necessary.

The Petrozavodsk office was established in 1990, and focuses on issues regarding entry, bilateral connections, and the promotion of regional and cross-border cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this year, the Foreign Ministry decided to close its consulate office in Murmansk, which along with the Petrozavodsk Office operated under Finland’s Consulate General in St Petersburg. However, the latter will continue its activities.

The Ministry has said that the decision does not affect the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in Finland.

Petrozavodsk is located nearly 300 km from Finland’s southeast border.

