HEALTHWORLD

Finland expands provision of Covid-19 booster shots

NewsWire
0
0

The Finnish government has said it has expanded the provision of state-funded Covid-19 booster vaccines and will let municipalities decide whether to offer booster shots to people of all ages.

The booster shots, voluntary and free of charge, can be recommended by a public or private healthcare institution, or a general practitioner, said Krista Kiuru, Minister for Basic Services and Family Matters, on Wednesday.

“The protective effect of all Covid-19 vaccines is good against serious coronavirus disease,” she said at a press conference, adding that vaccinations can effectively reduce Covid-19-related morbidity and severe cases, prevent hospital overcrowding and avoid lockdowns.

According to Kiuru, the Finnish government will cover the cost of the vaccination and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) will give detailed instructions on the vaccination practice later in the fall, Xinhua news agency reported.

STM official Taneli Puumalainen said his Ministry had proposed the expansion of booster vaccination in order to protect more people from Covid-19.

20221110-064802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 800,000

    Centre clarifies on eligible age for vaccines for 15-18 group

    NMC allows Ukraine-returned students to move other universities globally

    Covaxin demand grows among Indians after efficacy results