Finland has extended intra-European Union (EU) border controls until July 11, but announced the easing entry requirements from June 21 onwards.

Kirsi Pimia, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, said at a press conference here on Thursday that it is necessary to extend the controls as the alternative measures for border health controls require parliamentary approval and have not been submitted to Parliament yet, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, from June 21, Finland will allow travel by sea, land and air from the EU and Schengen area, if the traveller has proof of a completed Covid vaccination at least two weeks earlier, or proof of having recovered from the disease within the last six months.

The decision also allows tourism.

As an exception, all workers employed in Finland can enter the country without the vaccination requirement, but must be tested upon arrival and remain in voluntary quarantine until a second testing in 72 hours.

Besides, Finland on Thursday ceased border controls for arrivals from Poland and Hungary while continuing to control arrivals from other Schengen countries.

Of the non-Schengen countries, Finland lifted restrictions for Monaco, Romania and San Marino.

Finland has already abolished restrictions for arrivals from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Singapore, Rwanda and New Zealand.

Cruisers can call on Finnish ports but travelers cannot enter the country, according to the current border restrictions.

–IANS

ksk/