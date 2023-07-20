INDIA

Finland to close Russia’s consulate in Turku

NewsWire
0
0

Finland “will withdraw consent for Russia to operate its Consulate General” in the southwestern city of Turku as of October 1, 2023, the country’s government said here.

The decision was announced on Wednesday after a meeting between President Sauli Niinisto and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has officially informed the Russian ambassador about this decision, Xinhua news agency reported.

Niinisto and ministerial committee noted that Russia’s recent decision to close Finland’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg, also scheduled for October 1, 2023, was an “asymmetric response” to Finland’s earlier announcement of expulsions.

The President and the committee members also addressed the status of Russia’s consulate in Mariehamn, located on the Aland Islands, and took note of the current state of preparations of a comprehensive legal analysis of Aland’s special status by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The analysis will specifically examine the status of Russia’s consulate in Mariehamn, among other relevant matters.

Finnish international law experts have cautioned against hasty decisions regarding the Russian consulate in Mariehamn, given its connection to the peace treaties Finland signed with the Soviet Union in 1940 and 1947. The Russian consulate in Mariehamn was established in 1940 after the 1939-1940 war between Finland and the Soviet Union.

Currently, besides its embassy in Helsinki, Russia maintains consulates in Turku and Mariehamn.

2023072042102

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teachers’ scam: Advance message cautioning Ayan Shil of ED raid tracked

    Terrorist hideout busted at J&K’s Handwara, arms recovered

    2 teens arrested in Kanpur for gang rape, forced conversion of...

    Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks...