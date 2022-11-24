HEALTH

Finland updates Covid vax recommendations for kids

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated its recommendations on the use of Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than 12 years.

In the future, it is no longer recommended to offer vaccinations to healthy children aged five to 11 because they have a very low risk of severe Covid-19 disease, Hanna Nohynek, chief physician at the THL, said.

According to the updates, the health authority recommends Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 only if they belong to risk groups.

Those aged between six months and four years who belong to risk groups should be vaccinated under individual medical supervision, the health authority said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Children of this age who have an underlying disease that may predispose them to serious Covid-19 disease can benefit from the basic series of Covid-19 vaccinations,” said the THL.

Vaccination recommendations for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 remain unchanged.

20221124-133003

