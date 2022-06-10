Finland’s newly amended Climate Change Act will enter into force on July 1, setting the target of carbon-neutrality by 2035 in law for the first time, the government said in a press release.

“The act shows the world how we can build a carbon-neutral welfare state by 2035. It is also a strong signal for companies that in Finland clean solutions are well worth investing in,” the release quoted the Environment and Climate Change Minister Maria Ohisalo as saying on Thursday.

The previous Climate Change Act, which entered into force in 2015, set an emission reduction target for 2050 only, Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly amended act will include emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2040, and the target for 2050 will be updated.

The emission reduction targets will be minus 60 per cent by 2030, minus 80 per cent by 2040, and at least minus 90 per cent but aiming at minus 95 per cent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.

The scope of the act will also be extended to cover emissions from the land use sector, including forestry and agriculture, and it will for the first time include the objective to strengthen carbon sinks.

“Including land use in the Climate Change Act is a significant improvement,” Ohisalo said.

“We have a lot of opportunities to reduce emissions and strengthen carbon sinks in the sector.”

