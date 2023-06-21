WORLD

Finland’s new government takes office

The new government of Finland, led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, has taken office.

The cabinet consists of the Prime Minister and 18 ministers from the National Coalition Party, the Finns Party, the Swedish People’s Party, and the Christian Democrats, reports Xinhua news agency.

Orpo said in his speech during the government’s welcome visit to the presidential palace that the Finnish people have “voted for change”.

The government parties are united in their view of the state of public finances, he said, adding: “We must tighten our belts.”

Born in November 1969, Orpo was first elected as an MP in 2007.

Before serving as Prime Minister, he held three different positions as a member of two governments, including minister of Agriculture and Forestry, minister of the Interior, and minister of Finance.

He was elected leader of the National Coalition Party at the party conference in the summer of 2016.

In its first plenary session on Tuesday, the new government decided on the division of responsibilities among ministers, the composition of ministerial committees and working groups, and deputizing arrangements for ministers.

The Orpo government also outlined the government program to Parliament.

20230621-115403

