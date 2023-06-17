WORLD

Finland’s new govt unveils policy program

NewsWire
0
0

The new government of Finland has unveiled its policy program and division of ministerial posts, highlighting a commitment to safeguarding the welfare society.

The new government will safeguard the welfare society, ensure adequate services for all, and promote the balanced development of the national economy, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

It will make adjustments to taxation, lowering personal income tax and increasing value-added tax on items such as pharmaceuticals, sports services, film screenings, etc, the statement said.

Regarding immigration, the government plans to significantly lower the refugee quota and raise the threshold for permanent residence permits, including requirements related to continuous residency and language proficiency.

The coalition government consists of the conservative National Coalition Party, the right-wing Finns Party, the Finnish Christian Democrats, and the Swedish People’s Party.

According to the cabinet position allocation plan, the new government will consist of a Prime Minister and 18 ministers, the same as the current one.

Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Coalition Party, will serve as the Prime Minister.

The remaining ministers and portfolio distribution have yet to be announced.

20230617-130004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippine senate ratifies RCEP trade agreement

    Macron urges ‘massive acceleration’ of France’s renewable energy projects

    EU mobilises 36 rescue teams for quake-stricken Turkey

    Russia appreciates China’s balanced approach to Ukraine issue