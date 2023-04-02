WORLD

Finland’s opposition National Coalition Party wins parliamentary election: Media

NewsWire
0
0

Finland’s opposition National Coalition Party has emerged as the largest party in the parliamentary election, according to the Finnish national broadcaster Yle’s prognosis.

National Coalition Party could get 48 seats in parliament, said the prognosis on Sunday.

Commenting on the result, National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo said this was an important win for the party, and he was confident that formation of the new government would begin under his leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.

The opposition Finns Party came second in the prognosis and was expected to gain 44 seats.

The Social Democratic Party, the leading party in the current Finnish coalition chaired by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin, would be third with 43 seats, said the prognosis.

All the top three parties look to increase their number of seats in parliament.

20230403-041201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Somali Parliament gives PM 10 more days to form cabinet

    S.Korean spy agency warns of possible terror attacks during holiday season

    2 more killed in fresh communal violence in Bangladesh

    70 missing in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj after launch capsizes