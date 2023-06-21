The Finnish parliament has elected former Finns Party chair Jussi Halla-aho as its Speaker, it was announced.

Halla-aho received 134 votes in the 200-seat legislature, the parliament said in a press statement on Wednesday.

As the new parliament Speaker, Halla-aho will be assisted by two Deputy Speakers, Xinhua news agency reported.

With new Speakers and cabinet ministers sworn in, Finland’s new parliament and government have finally become operational — more than two months after they were elected.

The Speaker’s post is traditionally held by a Member of Parliament from the second-largest party in the parliament. Halla-aho’s Finns Party became the second-largest party after the election on April 2.

Born in 1971, Halla-aho served as a member of parliament between 2011 and 2014, and from July 2019 until now. From 2014 to 2019, he served as a member of the European Parliament. He was Chairman of the Finns Party from 2017-2021.

The Finnish parliament can pass legislation based on a government proposal, a member’s motion, or a citizens’ initiative.

On Wednesday, under Halla-aho’s leadership, the parliament began debating the Government Program published by the newly-elected cabinet on June 16.

20230622-041003