WORLD

Finnish parliament backs proposal to build fence along Russian border

NewsWire
0
1

A proposal to build a fence along parts of Finland’s border with Russia received wide support from parties in Parliament.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the idea of building the fence, which would take up to four years to complete, reports Xinhua news agency.

Marin told the media after the meeting that the government will now bring the project forward through a supplementary budget this autumn, with the first year of construction set to cost 140 million euros ($138 million).

Finland shares a land border of some 1,300 km with Russia, and the fence would cover around 300 km.

Currently, the border has only a few small fences to prevent cattle from crossing.

The latest development comes as Finland has announced a series of measures against Russia in the wake of Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Late last month, the Nordic nation announced a ban on Russian citizens with tourist visas to enter Finland, as well as transit the country.

According to the government, the move aims to “completely prevent Russian tourism”.

Earlier this year, Finland along with Sweden also decided to join the NATO.

20221019-110403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US city experiences hottest month on record: Report

    Turkey shortens quarantine period of Covid patients

    ‘Afghan govt will attend Turkey, Russia meetings’

    Trials of detained Canadians in China to begin