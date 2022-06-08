Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Marin, 36, tweeted on Wednesday that her temperature rose Tuesday evening and a home test turned out positive, but her symptoms were mild.

The Prime Minister added that on account of her recent intense travel schedule, she had taken home tests regularly and the results had been negative earlier during the week, Xinhua news agency reported.

National broadcaster Yle reported that Marin was present at a parliament session on Tuesday and hosted the traditional summer celebration of the cabinet parties in her official residence on the same evening.

Initially, changes were expected in the Prime Minister’s schedule, but Yle reported later that at least an all-party meeting on speeding up the emergency legislation reform would, after all, take place as planned on Wednesday afternoon.

Marin travelled a week ago to Washington DC and spent several days there.

