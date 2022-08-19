WORLD

Finnish PM on the defensive over party video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has reacted to the leak of a video showing her dancing and partying, defending her right to enjoy her free time.

“These are private images that were not intended to be made public,” the 36-year-old told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti on Thursday, also expressing her disappointment that the images were leaked.

At the same time, she added: “I have nothing to hide and did nothing illegal,” reports dpa news agency.

While she drank alcohol at the party, she said she did not take drugs.

Together with some of her celebrity friends, Marin had partied in a private home before visiting two bars.

She emphasised her right to spend her free time in the same way others her age do, telling broadcaster Yle that she hopes people accept this and that “we live in a democracy”.

Marin has drawn attention in the past for attending rock festivals and partying in nightclubs.

While many young people in Finland are proud of their Prime Minister’s wild side, the video has also drawn criticism from people who consider her behaviour unbecoming.

When she took office in 2019, Marin, then 34, became the youngest person to become Prime Minister in Finnish history.

