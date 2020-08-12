FIR against Haryana Kisan Congress leader in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell filed an FIR with cyber cell against Haryana Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Tejbir Mayana for posting an article on “Facebook” pertaining to differences between newly appointed BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Mayana was called for probe after the FIR was filed by Haryana BJP IT cell incharge Arun Yadav.

When Contacted, Mayana said that he has deleted the post and also appologised to concerned person individually as well as on Facebook.

“The complaint was filed after Mayana posted that Om Prakash Dhankhar wants to give ticket to a Jat candidate for Baroda constituency by-election while CM Khattar wants wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to fight from there,” said Mukesh Kumar, the SHO of cyber cell police station Gurugram.

Mayana posted the content after attending a high level meeting regarding Baroda by-election held in Rohtak on August 8.

