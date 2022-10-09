INDIA

FIR against Hindu outfit leader for instigating enmity in UP

An FIR has been lodged against Shishir Chaturvedi, the spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, at the Para police station for instigating enmity between two groups on grounds of religion.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kakori, Anindya Vikram Singh said that Chaturvedi had clicked photographs of Islamic flag hoisted by some families in Kanshi Ram colony of Para on the eve of Barawafat and tweeted it claiming that residents have hoisted the flag of Pakistan.

“Chaturvedi also tagged Lucknow Police in the tweet. Police took cognizance of the post and probed the matter. It was found that the flags were traditional Islamic flags and not of Pakistan,” he said.

Based on the investigation, sub-inspector Om Prakash Mishra of the Para police station registered an FIR against Chaturvedi on charges of promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion and IT Act, he added.

Chaturvedi deleted his tweet later.

It may be recalled that Shishir Chaturvedi had earlier been in the news for aggressively raising the issue of ‘namaaz’ being offered at the Lulu Mall in July this year.

He had threatened to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the mall in retaliation.

