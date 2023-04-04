INDIA

FIR against K’taka Cong President for throwing currency bundle at public event

Police in Karnataka have registered an FIR against the state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for throwing a bundle of Rs 500 currency notes during a public event last week in Mandya district.

The police said on Tuesday that the case was registered under IPC section 17 E Representation of Peoples’ Act at the the Mandya Rural police station in connection to poll code violation.

The election officer had filed a complaint in this regard with JMFC court regarding the incident.

The court had ordered to probe the matter and following the directions, the police lodged the FIR.

On March 28, Shivakumar had thrown the bundle of notes from a bus towards artistes during Prajadhwani Yatra at Bevinahalli village.

