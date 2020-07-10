FIR against lab in Gurugram for misreporting Covid test results

Gurugram, July 10 (IANS) Gurugram police has registered an FIR against a private lab here for allegedly misreporting COVID-19 test results of three patients.

Kuldeep Yadav, civil surgeon of Ambala had sent samples of three patients for testing in this lab and it had reported positive coronavirus samples.

Yadav suspected the report and again conducted tests in another lab in Karnal, where it reported negative.

Since, the matter was very serious, the officials have informed Health Minister Anil Vij who had ordered thorough inquiry in this matter.

Health department has constituted a committee to probe the negligence. Based on report of the committee, Virender Yadav, the civil surgeon of Gurugram has written a letter to Police Commissioner K.K. Rao to register FIR against the lab.

“We have registered an FIR in sector 17/18 police station under appropriate section of negligence and disaster management against the lab and the matter is under investigation,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

In another development, drug controller department and Gurugram police arrested two persons for running fake sanitizer factory from Laxman Vihar area of Gurugram.

Amandeep Chauhan, the drug controller of Gurugram has received an input about a chemist shop is selling fake sanitizers. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and a large amount of fake sanitizers were seized.

During questioning, the owner of the chemist shop revealed the name of person responsible for running illegal factory at Laxman Vihar locality.

“We have conducted raid at that place and arrested one Prashant Bhardwaj, the owner of the factory. Besides, his associate also arrested from the place,” Chauhan said.

