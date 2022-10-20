The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a senior IAS officer alleged that a man, posing as a senior government official, was harassing her and trying to get confidential information of her department.

The IAS officer also alleged the man abused her and threatened her.

The FIR was registered under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and IT act at the North district cyber cell on October 18.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with IANS, the woman IAS officer stated that since around 3-4 weeks ago, she has been receiving Whatsapp calls and messages from a certain person trying to get confidential information related to her department and even threatening, harassing her and using abusive language.

“When I confronted the person by saying that I shall file a police complaint, he replied that he is using a fake Sim card acquired using fake/false documents and the police will not be able to trace him,” she said in the FIR.

“The person also tried to impersonate a senior government official, when he talked to me. The person keeps on changing his assumed name on Whatsapp in trying to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls,” the FIR stated.

A senior police officer said that they have started the investigation in the matter.

20221020-194203