INDIA

FIR against man for sharing obscene pictures of his wife

NewsWire
The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his wife in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused had clicked the photographs when his wife fell unconscious after drinking juice laced with sedatives.

The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Kanakapura road in Bengaluru, had lodged a complaint against her husband in this regard with Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station.

The victim had said that she had divorced her first husband in 2013 and married the accused after falling in love with him. Though the couple led a good life for some time the trouble started when the man started demanding dowry.

According to the police, the man was demanding that the victim transfer all the money of her father, who died recently, to him. The accused after clicking her photographs blackmailed her that if she did not give him the money, he would make her pictures viral.

The complainant has also alleged that the accused had also been torturing her to sleep with his friend. When she flatly refused to heed to his demands, the accused sent her pictures to his friends. The police are investigating the case.

