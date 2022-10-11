INDIA

FIR against maulvi for beating child ruthlessly in J&K’s Ganderbal

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a religious teacher (maulvi) who ruthlessly beat a child for not wearing a Khan dress in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

On Monday evening, Muhammad Sadiq Chichi of Kangan, Wudar in Ganderbal district filed a complaint against maulvi Riyaz Ahmad Khatana of the same area for allegedly beating his minor son ruthlessly for not wearing a khan dress which is the dress code of the madrasa where the child was getting religious teaching.

“FIR has been registered against the maulvi in Kangan police station. Further action will follow,” the police said.

20221011-124206

